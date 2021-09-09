Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's what's allowed, what's not amid COVID-19

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin on September 10 amid strict COVID-19 protocols. States have issued SOPs to contain the spread of the virus even as India is recording over 40,000 daily cases.
The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin from September 10 and states have issued guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi have issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to maintain social distancing, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festival.
India has recorded 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and the toll rose to 3,31,39,981. The active cases increased to 3,93,614, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,41,749 with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. An increase of 2,358 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.38 percent.