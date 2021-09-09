Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here's what's allowed, what's not amid COVID-19

The 10-day Ganesh festival will begin from September 10 and states have issued guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi have issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to maintain social distancing, follow COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festival.

India has recorded 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and the toll rose to 3,31,39,981. The active cases increased to 3,93,614, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,41,749 with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. An increase of 2,358 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.38 percent.

Here are the guidelines issued by different states ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Maharashtra

People would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals. Only online 'darshan' or telecast from pandals would be allowed.

The height of idols installed by sarvajanik Ganesh mandals (groups that celebrate the festival in public) should be (maximum of) four feet and that of idols installed at home at two feet.

No processions should be taken out before installing and immersing idols to avoid crowding.

Wearing masks, cleaning hands, and observing COVID discipline are mandatory.

Delhi

Celebrations at public places have been barred by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Goa

Priests were allowed to visiting homes for rituals.

'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav', or public festivities, may be permitted by local bodies on a case-to-case basis with adherence to all COVID-19 norms.

Karnataka

The state government has allowed five-day celebrations from September 10 in those districts where the COVID test positivity rate is below 2 percent.

The government has prohibited any cultural events and processions while bringing the idol to the Pooja 'pandal' or during immersion.

The organisers should have a COVID-19 negative test report and must have taken both the jabs of novel coronavirus vaccines.

Organising committees of the Public Ganesha Festival can organise the vaccination drive at the venue.

The COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks, social distancing, and hand hygiene should be followed.

With inputs from PTI