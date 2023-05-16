After Gambia-Uzbekistan fallout, India to put a system of checks at govt labs before exporting cough syrups

The proposal explains that the exporter will have to produce the ‘Certificate of Analysis’ of the batches being exported from one of the approved labs along with other documentation for release of the consignment for export

In an attempt to prevent exports of poor-quality cough syrups denting India’s reputation, the central government is planning to put a system of checks for the finished syrups at government laboratories before the final dispatch, News18.com has learnt.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been considering the proposal sent by the drug regulatory agency, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“The proposal is to test the finished goods at government labs before exporting,” a senior government official at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare told News18.com. The proposal was sent to the ministry in the first week of May.