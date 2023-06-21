Gambia tightens rules for Indian drugs after cough syrup deaths

By CNBCTV18.com

Gambia's latest move is to "address issues related to substandard and falsified (counterfeit) medicines entering the country", the executive director of its Medicines Control Agency (MCA), Markieu Janneh Kaira, wrote in a letter to India's drug controller general, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, dated June 15.

Gambia will make it mandatory for all pharmaceutical products from India to be inspected and tested prior to shipment from July 1, according to Gambian government documents reviewed by Reuters, the first known restrictions on national exports following the deaths of dozens of children linked to Indian-made cough syrups.

The new rule highlights how governments are reassessing their reliance on India's $42 billion pharmaceutical industry since the contamination came to light last year. India's industry supplies nearly half of the pharmaceuticals used in Africa. In April, India’s government said its officials had held meetings in Africa to ensure its drug exports did not suffer after at least 70 children died in Gambia after ingesting the cough syrup last year