Gambia deaths: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as drug regulator points to WHO's 'premature deduction'

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd reportedly said on Friday it would seek clearance to re-open its factory after the government informed Parliament that cough syrups, which were said to be responsible for the death of 66 kids in Gambia, were found to be of standard quality. Maiden Pharma manufactures the four cough syrups in question.

"I have full faith in Indian regulatory and judiciary processes. I have not done anything wrong," Reuters quoted Maiden Managing Director Naresh Kumar Goyal as saying. "We will now try to request the authorities to reopen the factory. But I don't know when that will happen. We are still waiting," he said.

What Indian authorities said

Later, a letter from the Drug Controller of India (DCGI) to the World Health Organization (WHO) surfaced. "India has been committed to rigorous monitoring and oversight to ensure that the highest standards of manufacture are maintained in quality control of drugs and cosmetics," the letter reads.

The letter reiterated that all control samples of four cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceutical "have been found to be of standard quality". It added that there is no direct causal relationship between cough syrup consumption and the deaths of children in the Gambia.

It said the WHO's "premature deduction" was unfortunately amplified by global media for building a wrong narrative against India's pharmaceutical products. "This, in turn, has adversely impacted the image of India's pharmaceutical products, as well as, repute of the national regulatory framework over an assumption that has not been substantiated by the WHO...," the DCGI said.

What happened in the Gambia

A preliminary investigation conducted by the police in Gambia found links between the death of 69 children in the West African country from acute kidney injury to four cough syrups manufactured by the Indian pharmaceutical company.

The four products — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup — are made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Although the police report did not name Maiden directly, it listed the four products mentioned by the WHO, Reuters reported.

Following this, the WHO issued a global alert over the four brands after its investigators found ‘unacceptable’ levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol in the cough syrups. On September 29, the global health informed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) that they were providing technical assistance and advice to The Gambia, where children have died and where a contributing factor was suspected to be the use of four medicines.

(With inputs from Reuters)