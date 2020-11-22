Economy G-20: PM Modi terms COVID-19 biggest challenge since World War II Updated : November 22, 2020 12:46 PM IST He called for decisive action by the G20, not limited to economic recovery, jobs and trade, but focussing on preserving planet Earth, noting that "all of us are trustees of humanity's future". The summit saw the participation of respective heads of state or government of 19 member countries, European Union, other invited countries and international organisations. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.