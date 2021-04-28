  • SENSEX
Fully vaccinated people can attend small gatherings outdoors without masks: CDC

Updated : April 28, 2021 01:06:27 IST

95.8 million Americans have been fully vaccinated
Fully vaccinated people can also enjoy dining at an outdoor restaurant without a mask with friends from multiple households
CDC guidelines have come just before the Memorial Day and Fourth of July parade season
Published : April 28, 2021 12:59 PM IST

