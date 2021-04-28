Fully vaccinated people can attend small gatherings outdoors without masks: CDC

In a revised public health guideline on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the public health agency of the United States, said the fully vaccinated people can exercise and attend small gatherings outdoors without a face mask.

“If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can start doing many things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get a vaccine as soon as you can”, the CDC tweeted from its official handle while sharing a list of the activities.

People two weeks after their last vaccine can exercise alone or with other household members outside without a mask, CDC said, adding that such people can also gather outdoors with a small group of other fully vaccinated people or a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

However, the agency did not specify the count of the small gathering.

Now the fully vaccinated people can also enjoy dining at an outdoor restaurant without a mask with friends from multiple households, according to the CDC.

The agency has recommended certain precautions for the vaccinated people, saying that they wear a mask outdoors where the risk of Covid-19 is less clear. The outdoor spaces include sporting events, concerts, parades and other crowded places.

Since in public spaces the vaccination status of other people is likely unknown, fully vaccinated people should stick with the guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor space or venue where masks are required, the new advisory from CDC added.

More than 140 million Americans, around 42.5 percent of the total population, had received a jab of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with about 95.8 million Americans, around 28.9% of the population, fully vaccinated, according to the Data with the CDC.

The CDC guidelines have come just before the Memorial Day and Fourth of July parade season. President Joe Biden had earlier hoped to see enough Americans vaccinated by Independence Day in order to safely hold small outdoor gatherings. Touting the relaxation in the CDC guidelines, President Biden on Tuesday urged more Americans to get vaccinated.