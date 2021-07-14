Fully vaccinated passengers do not need COVID-19 negative report to enter Mumbai

Fully COVID-19 vaccinated people travelling to Mumbai need not carry a negative RT-PCR test report. The decision was taken after it was realised that getting an RT-PCR test is difficult for some passengers coming to Mumbai from Delhi or other business places in the morning and returning the same day, the Maharashtra government said.

Earlier, all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai were required to produce an RT-PCR test report, issued within 48 hours of the beginning of the journey.

"Domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR test report while arriving in the city of Mumbai," BMC Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an order Tuesday.

Meanwhile, level three restrictions that were imposed in the last week of June will continue in Maharashtra.

What’s allowed and what’s not:

Essential shops and establishments are allowed to remain open till 4 pm on all days.

Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.

Restaurants will be allowed to extend the dine-in facility with 50 percent capacity till 4 pm on weekdays. After 4 pm, these establishments will only be allowed takeaways and home deliveries.

Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50% capacity.

Only medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services will be allowed to use suburban trains.

According to Maharashtra's unlocking plan, the areas have been divided into different levels basis the COVID-19 test positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.