Fully COVID-19 vaccinated may soon travel in Mumbai local trains, BEST buses

Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Mumbai may soon be allowed to travel in local trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses without any restrictions. The state cabinet discussed this during a recent meeting and a decision is expected soon.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai, said, “A task force is expected to study the report and a decision will soon be made in the coming two or three days,” Hindustan Times reported.

With the growing demand from citizen groups as well as leaders in the state, it may happen sooner than expected.

Though the local trains are the most used transport in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed it to run only for the essential service employees. The notification from BMC states that local trains will remain available for "medical, few essentials", and authorised the civic administrations to put additional restrictions they deem fit. The government had also introduced a QR code universal travel pass to ensure travellers do not use fake ID cards to board these trains.

Maharashtra is one of the worst affected states and the state was forced to reintroduce some of the curbs after the Delta plus variant was found spreading fast last month.