Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government on Wednesday issued an order to increase the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients at its hospitals and attach hotels and banquet halls to these hospitals.

Delhi reported a record high spike in daily cases with 17,282 new infections on Wednesday. 104 fresh fatalities were reported. Delhi’s positivity rate stands at 15.92 percent at present.

The number of beds across 11 hospitals has been increased from 4,503 to 5,221, ICU beds with ventilators raised from 628 to 656 and ICU beds without ventilators from 687 to 874.

It has been directed that Hotels be attached to private hospitals to augment bed capacity.

Here’s a full list of hotels converted into COVID-19 hospitals:

Hotel Jivitesh, Karol Bagh and Golden Moment Banquet Hall, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh are attached to Ganga Ram Hospital in the first phase. Hotel City International and Hotel Metro Heights in Karol Bagh are attached to the hospital in the second phase.

Hotel Pitrashish and Raj Vatika Banquet Hall at Karol Bagh are linked to B L Kapur Hospital. In the second phase, Hotel J P Sidhartha is linked to the hospital.

In East Delhi, Dharam Shila Hospital is linked with Hotel Fraiser Suites at Mayur Viha, while Metro Preet Vihar Hospital is attached to Crystal Banquet at Laxmi Nagar.

Caspia Hotel will augment the capacity of Max Shalimar Bagh Hospital; Hotel LA is attached to Jaipur Golden Hospital; Seven Seas Hotel is linked with Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Crowne Plaza Hotel with Fortis Shalimar Bagh Hospital.

Svelte Hotel at District Center Saket is attached with Max Smart Hospital and Surya New Friends Colony is attached with Holy Family Hospital.

Crowne Plaza Okhla Phase I Hotel is linked with Apollo Hospital, Hotel Park Inn by Radisson at Lajpat Nagar 4 is attached with Moolchand Hospital, and Karon Hotels with Vimhans Hospital.

Hotel ITC Welcome is attached with Manipal Hospital; Ajita Banquet at Kapashera with Venkateshwar Hospital; Aashirwad Banquet with Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.

Further, Kundan Banquet is attached with Aakash Hospital and Ayushman Hospital. Radisson Blue Hotel at Paschim Vihar is attached with Maharaja Agrasen Punjabi Bagh; Hotel S K Premium with Bala Ji Action and Hotel Signature Grand with Kalra Hospital.

Punjab Bagh Club, Hotel Swift Inn, Hotel Waterfall and Hotel Dev Palace are attached with Sehgal Neo Hospital in two phases.