FSSAI warns nutraceutical cos in Himachal, orders action against FBOs allegedly producing spurious drugs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across India. As part of this initiative, the regulatory authority has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh by directing its Regional Office in the Northern region to take immediate action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the production of spurious drugs.

As part of this drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected and 111 samples have been lifted from June 7 to June 9, 2023. 25 to 30 percent of the nutraceutical manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June 2023.

To address this issue, FSSAI's CEO convened a meeting on 20th June with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Emphasizing on the absolute necessity for strict compliance with nutraceutical regulations, FSSAI has issued a warning that non-compliance may lead to suspension or cancellation of licenses as well as the initiation of criminal cases. FSSAI has directed the Commissioner of Food Safety, Himachal Pradesh to provide full support in carrying out the surveillance drive effectively.

FBOs found to be in violation will be prosecuted under Section 59 of FSS Act 2006, which mandates a maximum punishment of life imprisonment along with a fine Rs 10 lakhs.