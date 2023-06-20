FSSAI warns nutraceutical cos in Himachal, orders action against FBOs allegedly producing spurious drugs

By Abhimanyu Sharma

As part of FSSAI's surveillance drive, 21 facilities operating in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were inspected and 111 samples have been lifted from June 7 to June 9, 2023. 25 to 30 percent of the nutraceutical manufacturing facilities in Himachal Pradesh will be inspected by the end of June 2023.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) has launched a surveillance drive to curb the menace of spurious drugs manufactured by nutraceutical companies operating across India. As part of this initiative, the regulatory authority has initiated its first set of drives in Himachal Pradesh by directing its Regional Office in the Northern region to take immediate action against the defaulting Food Business Operators (FBOs) involved in the production of spurious drugs.

To address this issue, FSSAI's CEO convened a meeting on 20th June with major manufacturers of health supplements and nutraceuticals in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.