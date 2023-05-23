FSSAI to assess WHO's report against artificial sweetener, focuses on health impact

WHO, in its advisory released on May 15, cautioned against the use of artificial sweeteners as a substitute for sugar the purpose of controlling body weight or reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases. The organisation highlighted potential health concerns associated with these sweeteners and discouraged their usage as an alternative to natural sugar.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) concerning artificial sweeteners. FSSAI, the regulatory body responsible for ensuring food safety and standards in India, will convene its scientific panel on nutrition and fortification to thoroughly examine the WHO's findings and assess their potential impact on health in the country.

To ensure a comprehensive analysis, FSSAI has invited two independent experts who specialise in the field of artificial sweeteners. These experts will contribute their insights and expertise during the meeting, shedding light on the potential consequences of artificial sweeteners on human health.

By conducting this meeting, FSSAI aims to engage with various stakeholders, including experts, industry representatives, and consumer advocates, to foster a dialogue centered around the WHO's report. The primary objective of the gathering is to carefully scrutinise the WHO's report and comprehensively understand its implications specifically for the Indian population.

The WHO, based on its own research, advised against the consumption of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, acesulfame K, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

According to the WHO, prolonged consumption of artificial sweeteners is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even death in adults. Non-sugar sweeteners (NSS), like those in diet cola, have no nutritional value, are non-essential in diets and do not provide any long-term benefits in reducing body fat for adults or children.

Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety said, “Replacing free sugars with NSS does not help with weight control in the long term. People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages."

"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health," Branca added.

They are widely used as ingredients in pre-packaged foods and beverages and are added to foods and beverages by consumers. Therefore, the WHO recommends that non-sugar sweeteners should not be used to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cholesterol, the organisation said.

The WHO further said, “The recommendation does not apply to personal care and hygiene products containing NSS, such as toothpaste, skin cream, and medications, or to low-calorie sugars and sugar alcohols (polyols), which are sugars or sugar derivatives containing calories and are therefore not considered NSS.”