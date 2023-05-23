FSSAI to assess WHO's report against artificial sweetener, focuses on health impact

WHO, in its advisory released on May 15, cautioned against the use of artificial sweeteners as a substitute for sugar the purpose of controlling body weight or reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases. The organisation highlighted potential health concerns associated with these sweeteners and discouraged their usage as an alternative to natural sugar.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) concerning artificial sweeteners. FSSAI, the regulatory body responsible for ensuring food safety and standards in India, will convene its scientific panel on nutrition and fortification to thoroughly examine the WHO's findings and assess their potential impact on health in the country.

To ensure a comprehensive analysis, FSSAI has invited two independent experts who specialise in the field of artificial sweeteners. These experts will contribute their insights and expertise during the meeting, shedding light on the potential consequences of artificial sweeteners on human health.

By conducting this meeting, FSSAI aims to engage with various stakeholders, including experts, industry representatives, and consumer advocates, to foster a dialogue centered around the WHO's report. The primary objective of the gathering is to carefully scrutinise the WHO's report and comprehensively understand its implications specifically for the Indian population.