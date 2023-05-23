English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsFSSAI to assess WHO's report against artificial sweetener, focuses on health impact

FSSAI to assess WHO's report against artificial sweetener, focuses on health impact

FSSAI to assess WHO's report against artificial sweetener, focuses on health impact
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 5:11:59 PM IST (Published)

WHO, in its advisory released on May 15, cautioned against the use of artificial sweeteners as a substitute for sugar the purpose of controlling body weight or reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases. The organisation highlighted potential health concerns associated with these sweeteners and discouraged their usage as an alternative to natural sugar.


Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday to deliberate on the report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO) concerning artificial sweeteners. FSSAI, the regulatory body responsible for ensuring food safety and standards in India, will convene its scientific panel on nutrition and fortification to thoroughly examine the WHO's findings and assess their potential impact on health in the country.
To ensure a comprehensive analysis, FSSAI has invited two independent experts who specialise in the field of artificial sweeteners. These experts will contribute their insights and expertise during the meeting, shedding light on the potential consequences of artificial sweeteners on human health.
By conducting this meeting, FSSAI aims to engage with various stakeholders, including experts, industry representatives, and consumer advocates, to foster a dialogue centered around the WHO's report. The primary objective of the gathering is to carefully scrutinise the WHO's report and comprehensively understand its implications specifically for the Indian population.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X