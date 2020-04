At 9.20 pm on April 1, Delhi-based IAS Officer Sumita Dawra received an SOS call on her cell phone. As many as 45 labourers of a factory in Ranga Reddy district of Andhra Pradesh were on the verge of starvation as they had run out of food supplies. With rail and public transport services in a limbo, the group had no way to travel to their villages in Jehanabad, Bihar.

Dawra started working her phone that evening, passing on the details of the labourers to fellow officers in the Telangana government. Next morning, her phone buzzed again, this time with a photo of the labourers with packets of groceries that were provided by the local administration.

Dawra, currently posted as Joint Secretary in the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), is part of a team that is dealing with COVID-19 lockdown issues faced by factories, transporters, retail wholesalers and e-commerce companies across India.

DPIIT's COVID-19 control room, located in central Delhi's Udyog Bhawan, has received over 900 distress calls and messages until April 9. “We are trying to listen to everyone who has a grievance. Our effort is to solve as many of those issues as possible,” DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra told CNBC-TV18. “The physical setup of our control room may be small, but we have a solid backend that is coordinating with all stakeholders across India to resolve problems.”

The grievances flagged by the industry to the Udyog Bhawan based control room are being processed through multiple channels. A team of 4 officers and support staff immediately mails the complaints to the respective chief secretaries and principal secretaries in charge at the state level.

“The grievances received by the control room can be broadly divided into two groups - policy related and real time problems faced by industries,” said SD Sharma, another Joint Secretary at DPIIT.

For operational purposes, officers in the department have been allocated specific zones to follow-up on solutions at the ground level. WhatsApp groups have been formed within the ministry to coordinate the resolution of problems that the control room receives.

“The zones allotted to the officers are based on the home cadre as familiarity with the local administration and language helps. For example, I handle issues related to southern states and Maharashtra. The Ranga Reddy problem was flagged on one such WhatsApp group,” said Dawra, an IAS officer of Andhra cadre.

In addition, officers of some states have formed WhatsApp groups to deal with regional issues. “Many a times, we are able to connect to the district and tehsil level officers in a matter of minutes, thanks to these messaging forums,” Dawra pointed out.

The DPIIT control room team does a status check of the forwarded complaints with state-based officers on a daily basis. “But we have also devised a way of seek feedback from the complainants. A group of five young professionals are in touch with 400 companies and individuals to get a sense on the resolution of their complaints. Around 30 percent of these issues have been completely resolved while the rest are in advanced stages of resolution in the state control rooms,” Sharma told CNBC-TV18.

Most of these industry grievances have come from Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. A large chunk of the grievances related to food processing units who faced problems related to movement of labour. Many pharma companies also reached out to DPIIT control room after facing restrictions on movement of raw material. Several companies from the food retail and e-commerce sectors wanted the DPIIT to solve issues related to allotment of e-pass at the state level.

Officers told CNBC-TV18 that while most states have started to implement central government-issued guidelines on movement of goods, Telangana and Maharashtra saw stricter lockdown enforcement, leading to supply chain issues.

“Many a times, the relaxation in guidelines released by the centre are being interpreted differently in districts and towns. We reach out to District Magistrates and local authorities to update them about the rules,” Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, another DPIIT affiliated agency - Invest India - is also supplementing the control room efforts by guiding companies on investment and supply chain problems. As on April 8, Invest India had replied to 1,971 queries received from investors and companies from across India and the globe.