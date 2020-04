Around 80 percent of India’s total coronavirus cases are concentrated in 62 districts, a majority of which form the country’s top metropolitan and urban areas.

In fact, as many as 400 districts in India have not reported a single case, according to Niti Aayog's vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar.

With the Centre and state governments likely to push for an extended lockdown, authorities are focusing on identifying virus hotspots and undertaking quarantine measures.

Here’s a list of cities and districts that have emerged as the hotspots of coronavirus:

Mumbai: Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus with cases rising to almost 1,400 on Thursday. Mumbai, also India's financial capital, has reported nearly 750 cases. In fact, out of 162 cases reported today, 143 alone have come from Mumbai, according to a PTI report.

Pune: The coronavirus death toll in Pune rose to 20 on Thursday after two more patients succumbed to the disease. On Wednesday, 10 deaths were reported from Pune district. The district reported a total of 197 coronavirus positive cases until Wednesday evening.

Chandigarh: The Union territory has reported 18 cases and there has been no change in the number of coronavirus positive cases since Thursday morning.

Delhi: The number of positive coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 669, while 9 have so far died, as per the Union health ministry data on Thursday evening. The total cases include 426 people who took part in a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area in March. The health ministry's district-wise data, which was last updated on Tuesday showed the highest 320 cases in South Delhi. The district hosts the national capital's biggest virus hotspot West Nizamuddin linked to Tablighi Jamaat.

Ahmedabad: The state capital of Gujarat has reported 53 cases until Tuesday, while the overall positive cases of coronavirus rose to 179 on Thursday evening. Gujarat has reported 16 deaths so far, the second-highest state with COVID-19 fatalities along with Madhya Pradesh.

Gurgaon: The millennium city bordering Delhi has reported at least 29 cases of coronavirus, the highest in Haryana, as per district-wise data from the Union health ministry. The state until Thursday evening had a tally of 169 positive cases and three deaths.

Srinagar: The city has reported 28 cases so far. Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of infected persons to 184. So far, four people have died in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bengaluru and Mysuru: The IT hub of India, comprising of rural, urban and greater metropolitan districts, has reported at least 107 cases until Tuesday. The overall tally of coronavirus positive cases stood at 181 on Thursday evening with at least five deaths so far.

Within Bengaluru districts, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has registered 33 cases, Bengaluru rural has seen 2 cases and Bengaluru urban has reported 22 positive coronavirus cases.

Mysuru had recorded 27 cases until Tuesday.

Kasaragode: The district has reported the highest 136 cases in Kerala, while Kannur has also reported significantly higher number of cases at 52 until Tuesday. Overall, Kerala has reported 345 COVID-19 patients and two deaths till Thursday evening.

Indore: Within Madhya Pradesh, the state's financial and educational hub has reported 110 positive cases until Tuesday. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 259 in Madhya Pradesh, according to the Union Health Ministry, with 16 deaths until Thursday evening. In the last 24 hours, MP recorded three deaths.

Jaipur: Rajasthan's state capital has reported the maximum 54 COVID-19 positive cases until Tuesday, while Bhilwara and Jodhpur have reported 27 and 17 cases, respectively. The total number of cases have risen to 383 on Thursday evening along with three fatalities.

39, Tiruchirappalli 36, Namakkal 33, Erode 32 as on until Wednesday evening. The state's overall coronavirus positive cases tally has risen to 738 with 8 fatalities.

Hyderabad: The city has recorded at least 113 positive cases of coronavirus, while the number of cases rose to 442 in Telangana on Thursday evening. As part of measures to combat COVID-19, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up 12 containment clusters in different areas of the city.

Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra: Noida, which is officially known as Gautam Buddha Nagar, has reported the maximum 55 cases and the town bordering the national capital region has been sealed by authorities with complete lockdown measures in place from Wednesday. Another NCR satellite town Ghaziabad has also reported 13 cases, while Meerut has recorded 25 COVID-19 cases. A major business and tourist centre, Agra has reported 44 cases. Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 410 on late Thursday.

Kolkata: West Bengal capital has reported 29 positive cases of coronavirus while greater Kolkata suburbs of Howrah and Hooghly have also reported 7 and 4 cases, respectively until Tuesday evening. The state has overall reported 103 COVID-19 cases of coronavirus until Thursday evening.