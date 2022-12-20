From LDL Cholesterol Reduction to new mRNA Vaccines: Top 5 medical breakthroughs of 2022

With medical technology developing incredibly fast, we are witnessing significant advancements in mRNA technology, cancer research, medical smart devices and more

Medical breakthroughs in the past 100 years have resulted in the discovery of CPR and chemotherapy which has helped save thousands of lives. In medical science, one discovery inspires the next, and one field inspires another. With medical technology developing incredibly fast, we are witnessing significant advancements in mRNA technology, cancer research, medical smart devices and more.

Here is a look at a few medical breakthroughs of 2022 that will reshape biotech and medicine in the years to come.

LDL Cholesterol Reduction Treatment

A new drug Inclisiran came into use this year that helps fight high LDL cholesterol. In December 2021, Novartis said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Leqvio® (inclisiran), its first and only small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy that helps lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or bad cholesterol with two doses of a year, following an initial dose and one at three months. This is a major breakthrough as excess amounts of LDL cholesterol in the body can result in plaque building up on the interior walls of blood vessels, making them narrow and blocking blood flow to and from the heart into vital organs.

Postpartum Depression Treatment

Most women experience postpartum depression after childbirth and there are no truly effective treatments for this public health problem. Till now, this form of depression was treated with hormone therapy, which can have a lot of other complications. This year, researchers at Reddy Research Group, University of Arizona, have come up with a new treatment for postpartum depression based on neurosteroids. This form of treatment will not disrupt the entire body balance via hormones, but only influence the regions of your brain that are directly in charge of the new mother’s well-being.

Severe Paralysis Curing Implants

Making huge progress in paralysis treatment, researchers have come up with a new implant that will help reverse paralysis in patients with spinal cord injuries. The device uses specially designed electrodes, which collect movement signals from the brain and communicate them to the patient’s lower body, decoding them into movement commands. In February 2022, these implants were placed into the spinal cords of three paralysed men who were able to walk a few days later.

CRISPR Gene Editing Technology

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats or CRISPR is one of the biggest scientific and medical advancements of the decade which allows us to alter the DNA of any organism and correct defective genetic coding. CRISPR can become a way of getting rid of complex issues as DNA is at the base of many defects and diseases, including cancer. Apart from this CRISPR treatment may help people with blood disorders, blindness, diabetes, HIV and other diseases. CRISPR researchers at UC Berkeley believe the treatment could be approved as soon as 2023 if the trial data continues to be so positive.

New mRNA Vaccines

Post the COVID-19 pandemic, significant attention has been given to mRNA technology and vaccines. Following the development of COVID-19 vaccines, researchers are already working on applying mRNA to other diseases. This year, The National Institutes of Health in the US launched three different trials for mRNA HIV vaccines. Experts believe with mRNA may help in developing influenza and potentially cancer inoculations.