At a time when the world and India, in particular, are grappling with COVID-19, it is important we recognise the services of doctors, who are leading from the front in this fight against the pandemic.

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, which is celebrated in India on July 1, four 'warriors in white' spoke to CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla and shared the challenges they have been facing in the line of duty, the sacrifices they have had to make and the health risks they pose to their family members.

Dr Jalil Parkar, Senior Pulmonologist at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital, who is a survivor himself, having seen life both as a COVID-19 caregiver and a patient, says seeing patients and his own colleagues succumb to the virus has been traumatic. “For a doctor every minute is important. We want to save every patient.”

For Dr Muzzafal Lakdawala, who has set up one of Mumbai's jumbo COVID-19 facilities at NSCI Dome, Worli, says the shortage of medical personnel and keeping the morale of health workers high has been a big challenge.