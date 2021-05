The companies in India are taking several measures to support and help their employees and their families during this distressing phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many corporate houses have taken initiatives like financial aid, vaccination camps, health insurance, extra leaves, and medical help for their employees as the country battles with rising COVID-19 cases.

Apart from the initiatives for employees, many corporate houses have also extended the support for the family members of the employees in terms of paid leaves, health insurance, monetary support, and vaccination.

Here is a look at how corporate India is rising to the occasion during this pandemic.

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL) Godrej Properties has asked its employees "to heal" by offering three days of extended leave. Also, GPL told employees that it has decided that its teams will be on a complete break from everything work-related for three days starting May 5 plus the weekend.

OYO

Hospitality firm will be shifting to a 4-day work week, OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said in a tweet on Wednesday, as the company also launched a no-questions-asked flexible infinite paid leaves initiative. Agarwal in a tweet noted that COVID-19 continues to test the physical and mental well-being of people. Agarwal said employees can take off when they want and they just need to inform their manager about it.

Lodha Group

Mumbai-based realty major has announced that it will pay 12 months salary to the family of any of its associates who dies of COVID-19 while in the service of the firm.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

India's largest drugmaker announced that it would pay an amount equivalent to 2 years' salary to families of employees who died of COVID-19 in India. The payout will be a minimum of 25 lakh and a maximum of 1.2 crore, depending on the employee's salary.

Borosil

The company has announced that in the event of any of their employee losing their life due to COVID-19, his or her family will continue to receive the salary for the next two years. The company said it will also pay for the education of the employee's children.

Tata Consultancy Services

The country's largest IT services firm has been a front runner in this initiative by establishing a COVID-19 help desk, a 24x7 TCS Medical Hotline to reach doctors, and TCS Cares services for counselling.

HDFC Bank

Private sector lender has tied up with doctors through apps including Apollo 24/7, MediBuddy and PharmEasy. The lender has converted its training centres in Gurugram, Bhubaneswar and Pune into isolation facilities for its COVID-affected employees with nurses, doctors and immediate medical help if needed from nearby hospitals. Also, it has tied up with hospitals to provide vaccines for their employees and hotels to provide isolation facilities if required.

French cosmetics major has offered one-time COVID-19 insurance for those who test positive and has extended this to its field ecosystem of distributors and sales representatives. The company also offered 3 years’ salary as insurance cover in case of the demise of an employee, not limited to Covid-related deaths.

PwC India

Microsoft

The Seattle-based technology giant has announced advance salaries and increased insurance cover for its employees in India to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Other biggies such as Tata Steel, Google, Amazon, Schneider Electric, and Deloitte have granted 14 days of special sick leaves for their employees. ITC, Optum, and Phillips have told employees to take unlimited leaves with the affected ones to rest and not resume work until they fully recover from COVID-19.