From drone policy to women empowerment: Key points from PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat.

Lauding the jump in the number of women police personnel, the Prime Minister noted that it has doubled between 2014 and 2020. He also spoke about the new drone policy and the 100 crore vaccine milestone.

The monthly programme, 'Mann ki Baat', is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The programme is also live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Information and Broadcasting ministry

Here're the key points from his address:

Prime Minister Modi hailed healthcare workers for 100 crore vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

The Prime Minister said that India is working on using drones for transportation, be it for delivery of goods at home or assistance during emergencies or monitoring law and order. "New Drone Policy has been designed according to present and future possibilities related to it," he said.

Modi expressed hope that women will lead the "new age policing" in future.He said a notion existed earlier that the services like the Army and police were meant for men but it was no longer so and cited a report to say that the number of women police personnel rose to over 2.15 lakh against 1.05 lakh in 2014.

Remembering former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of the United Nations Day, he said that "Vajpayee ji created history by addressing the UN General Meeting in Hindi.

Modi also highlighted the role Indian women have played in increasing the influence and strength of the United Nations, which had officially come into force on this day in 1945.

Referring to the 'vocal for local' campaign, the Prime Minister urged people to buy local products in the festival season.