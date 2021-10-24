From drone policy to women empowerment: Key points from PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat.
Lauding the jump in the number of women police personnel, the Prime Minister noted that it has doubled between 2014 and 2020. He also spoke about the new drone policy and the 100 crore vaccine milestone.
The monthly programme, 'Mann ki Baat', is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The programme is also live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Information and Broadcasting ministry
Here're the key points from his address:
