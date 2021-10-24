From drone policy to 'vocal for local' campaign: Key points from PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat.

Lauding the jump in the number of women police personnel, the Prime Minister noted that it has doubled between 2014 and 2020 and expressed hope that they will lead the "new age policing" in future. He also spoke about the new drone policy and praised the role of health workers in achieving the 100 crore vaccine milestone.

The monthly programme, 'Mann ki Baat', is broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. The programme is also live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Information and Broadcasting ministry

Here're the key points from his address:

Prime Minister Modi hailed healthcare workers for 100 crore vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

Modi also said India has always worked for world peace and this is seen in the country's contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces.

He said India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular.

The Prime Minister said a notion existed earlier that the services like the Army and police were meant for men but it was no longer so and cited a Bureau of Police Research and Development figure to say that the number of women police personnel rose to over 2.15 lakh against 1.05 lakh in 2014

Referring to the 'vocal for local' campaign, the Prime Minister urged people to buy local products in the festival season.