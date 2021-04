Amid rising COVID-19 cases, a few companies and organisations are giving perks to those who have undergone vaccination. It is being done to encourage people to participate in the inoculation drive in the fight against coronavirus. Over 137 million people are infected and more than 2 million deaths have been reported around the world since the pandemic outbreak.

In India, the total number of cases is 1,36,89,453, out of which 12,64,698 are active cases. The death toll stands at 1,71,058. The government has started 'Tika Utsav' to encourage people to get vaccinated. More than 37 lakh COVID-19 doses were administered on Monday.

Here is a list of perks given to those who are vaccinated:

In India:

Gujarat: A Rajkot-based organisation is providing free meals to people getting vaccinated at a #COVID19 inoculation centre "We're providing breakfast, lunch, dinner so people don't stress about having to work after going home. They can relax here," an organiser said (04.04) pic.twitter.com/Mn8IXWBPri — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

#COVID19 | In a bid to encourage people to take vaccine, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot are offering a nose-pin made of gold to women & hand blender to men getting inoculated at their vaccination camp (Visuals from yesterday) pic.twitter.com/2YImKMs8Nh — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

# In Mehsana, another city of Gujarat, a car workshop is forgoing labour charges on car serving and offering a 10 percent discount on car accessories to vaccinated individuals. You need to show your vaccination certificate for that.

# Kamlesh Shah, who owns a stationery shop near Rhino Circle in Gujarat’s Vadodara, is offering a 10 percent discount to customers who are vaccinated.

“The vaccination drive began some months ago but many people are still not taking the vaccine. COVID-19 cases have been on the rise so people need to take the vaccine as early as possible,” he told the Times of India.

Around the world:

# Krispy Kreme said that it will give away a free glazed doughnut to those who have a COVID-19 vaccination card through the end of 2021.

"Whatever little things brands can do to help make it past the pandemic are good things," Chief Marketing Office Dave Skena told Insider.

# Staples is offering free lamination of vaccine cards around the country. The offer can be availed after completing the course for the vaccine. The offer is valid through May 1.

# Samuel Adams will buy a beer for the first 10,000 people, above 21 years of age, who share proof of their COVID-19 vaccine on social media beginning April 12. The company will send $7 through Cash App to buy a beer.

# Drop, an e-commerce company, is giving $50 credits to those who take a vaccine selfie and share with the hashtag DropCovid and tag the company on Instagram. The credits can be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Uber, Door Dash, and Sephora.