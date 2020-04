China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, including 38 imported ones, as the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, raising concern of a second wave of the COVID-19 infections mainly from Chinese returning home despite drastic containment efforts, health officials said on Monday.

A health official of Beijing has warned that the Chinese capital will probably remain under long-term coronavirus epidemic control, saying that there is no chance to call off the city's prevention and control work in a short time.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday that one new domestic COVID-19 case and 38 imported cases were reported from across the country on Sunday.

The one new domestic case was reported from the Guangdong Province, which is a major industrial belt.

On Saturday, five new locally cases were reported raising concerns of the cases resurfacing though in smaller numbers as China resumed production full steam after over two months of layoff due to COVID-19.

Imported cases were on the rise as China is currently airlifting a large number of stranded Chinese nationals from different countries through chartered flights. Also, on Sunday 78 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported on the mainland, including 40 imported ones, the NHC said, adding that 1,047 asymptomatic cases were still under medical observation.