Fresh COVID-19 advisory issued for states as Omicron cases surge; all you need to know 

The Centre has issued a fresh advisory for all states and Union Territories amid surging COVID-19 cases in the country with an eye on preventing a fresh wave of infections driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The states and UTs have been asked to consider taking containment measures at the local level to control crowding during the holiday season.
Asking states to ensure enforcement of social distancing, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the focus should be on a five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Also read: Only Covaxin, ZyCov-D to be available for adolescents, Aadhaar not mandatory: National Health Authority
Here’s all you need to know about the guidelines:
South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first detected, UK, US, Italy, Spain, France, Russia, Vietnam and Australia have been witnessing a surge in cases.
On December 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level review meeting with senior officials and experts on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Apart from reviewing the status of COVID-19 and Omicron variant, Modi also sought details on the preparedness of health systems across the country and has directed officials to stay alert.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)