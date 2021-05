Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government will provide free ration to all the ration card holders for two months. The Delhi government will also give Rs 5000 each to all autorickshaw and taxi drivers. These measures are being taken to help people deal with the financial crisis as lockdown has been imposed due to COVID-19.

"We have decided that all ration card holders in Delhi, around 72 lakhs in number, will be given free ration for the next two months. It doesn't mean that the lockdown will continue for two months. It is just being done to help the poor going through financial issues. All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5000 each by the Delhi government so that they get a little help during this financial crisis," Kejriwal said.

Last week, the lockdown was extended in the national capital till May 10 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases with a positivity rate of 29.56 percent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday. The city has so far recorded 12,12,989 cases, of which over 11.05 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 17,414, the bulletin said.