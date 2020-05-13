Free doctor consultation, prescription for COVID-19, here's how you can avail eSanjeevani OPD

To fight the rising spread of coronavirus in India, ministry of health and family welfare has launched first-of-its-kind online eSanjeevani OPD service to those who are home-quarantined and feel could have the symptoms of COVID-19.

The service is a joint venture of the health department of the central and state government and is free of cost.

Through this application, a patient from any district of the state can consult with the medical officers of any district on any ailment using computer, laptop or mobile. Discussions with medical authorities can be done through live video conferencing or text messages.

Till now, many states including Assam, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and few other state governments have digitally connected their patients with doctors.

The online OPD service can be availed on ‘e- Sanjeevani’ platform (esanjeevaniopd.in) to seek expert advice. The platform will provide e-token for an appointment with the doctors. Patients can then make a video call and a doctor will be available to consult on the medical issues.

Along with the on-spot consultation service, the doctors will provide e-prescriptions too.

Here's the flowstep on how you could get doctor's consultation using eSanjeevani portal:

