Free distribution of AYUSH-64 at 7 centres in Delhi to treat COVID-19 cases; details here

The Central Government has announced free distribution of AYUSH-64 kits at seven centres in Delhi for asymptomatic, mild and moderate COVID-19 patients from May 10.

AYUSH-64 is a poly-herbal formulation repurposed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. The concoction was developed as anti-malarial medicine in the 1980s and it has been repurposed for COVID-19 treatment.

In a statement, the AYUSH Ministry said that individuals suffering from COVID-19 can avail a pack of free AYUSH 64 tablets from any of these centres.

Where will AYUSH 64 be available?

The AYUSH 64 kits will be available for free at seven more centres in Delhi as per the different time schedules decided by the government.

The seven centres where AYUSH 64 will be available are All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) (9:30 Am - 1:00 PM), Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, (8:30 AM – 4:30 PM), Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM), Unani Medical Centre at Safdarjung Hospital (9:00 AM - 4:00 PM), Unani Speciality Clinic, Dr M A Ansari Health Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia (9:00 AM - 4:30 PM), Central Ayurveda Research Institute in Punjabi Bagh (9:30 AM - 4:00 PM) and Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy(9:00 AM - 12:00 PM).

The medicine will also be available at Naturopathy Hospital of CCRYN free of cost to COVID-19 patients from May 12.

A sales counter will also be set up at the AYUSH Bhawan, B block, GPO Complex where COVID-19 patients can purchase the AYUSH-64 tablets.

What are the benefits of AYUSH 64?

According to the Ministry of AYUSH, the poly-herbal formula is useful for the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 but only in addition to the due standard of care.

AYUSH-64 comprises Alstonia scholaris (aqueous bark extract), Picrorhiza kurroa (aqueous rhizome extract), Swertia chirata (aqueous extract of whole plant) and Caesalpinia crista (fine-powdered seed pulp).

Who can take the free medicine?

Patients of COVID-19 or their family members can approach any of the free centres with a digital or printed copy of the patient’s positive RT-PCR test and AADHAAR card to receive a free kit of AYUSH 64.

Additional top-ups will be provided when needed free of cost as well, the ministry statement said.

What government says about AYUSH 64?

According to Arvind Chopra, Director, Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, Pune and honorary chief clinical coordinator of the Ministry of AYUSH-CSIR collaboration, AYUSH 64 has several significant beneficial effects on general health. It reduces fatigue, anxiety, stress and increases appetite.

He also said that the drug’s trial has provided evidence that it can be effectively and safely used to treat cases of COVID-19 with mild to moderate symptoms when used in addition to SoC.

"It is extensively studied, scientifically developed, safe and effective Ayurveda formulation. This medicine is also recommended in the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga, which is vetted by the National Task Force on COVID-19 Management of ICMR", the Ministry of AYUSH said.