    • Free COVID-19 vaccine for all adults from today: Here's all you need to know

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Prior registration on the CoWIN app is no longer mandatory and all vaccination centres, government and private, are doing onsite registrations. For private hospitals, Rs 150 is the cap on service charge over the fixed vaccine price.

    The COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all adults for free from today at the Central government vaccination centres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on June 7 announced that every citizen above the age of 18 years was eligible for the free vaccine at a government hospital and health centres in the country.
    "For all people, whether it is the poor, the lower middle class, the middle class, or the upper-middle class, under the central government programme, everyone will get free vaccines,” he had said.
    The revised vaccination policy was announced soon after the Supreme Court slammed the centre for the "arbitrary and irrational decision to only vaccinate citizens above the age of 45 years".
    About 30 crore doses have been given so far and the Centre aims to vaccinate every adult before the year-end. The vaccination drive had started on January 16 this year.
    Here is what you need to know about the revised vaccination programme:
    • The government is procuring 75 percent of the vaccines manufactured and distributing them among states for free. The remaining 25 percent of the vaccines are being purchased by private sector hospitals.
    • Prior registration on the CoWIN app is no longer mandatory and all vaccination centres, government and private, are doing onsite registrations.
    • To facilitate smooth operations of this vaccination drive, states may avail the facilities of Common Service Centres, Call Centres and Asha workers to help citizens book slots for vaccination.
    • Hospitals can't charge more than Rs 150 as the service fee over and above the fixed price of the vaccines. Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are currently available in the country.
    • Each state and UT will get its fair share of vaccine doses based on the population, disease burden and progress of vaccination.
      • For live COVID-19 updates, click here
