Less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court passed an order directing all labs to conduct free tests for COVID-19, private pathology labs are set to knock on the doors of the court to seek relief. The petition is likely or be filed in the SC over the course of the day.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi is likely to represent pathology labs in the apex court.

The private path labs are likely to red flag the financial costs they will have to incur in order to comply with the court’s ruling. The petition is likely to seek modification or clarification of the SC order to secure some relief.

The SC order had caused huge concerns for path labs. Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw noted that the SC’s order was not practical. She said the labs will have to bear the upfront cost of acquiring the test kits, while there was no clarity on reimbursements by the government.

The court order said that the question of reimbursing the private labs will be considered at a later date.

Securities lawyer Sandeep Parekh too has slammed the SC ruling, and tweeted: “It will exclude 100 to 200 million people who can afford a private test from getting it. This is not the proverbial last straw on the camel's back - it is the elephant thrown on the camel's back.”

The Supreme Court in its order said, "We find prima facie substance in the submission of petitioner that at this time of national calamity permitting private labs to charge Rs 4,500 for screening and confirmation test of COVID-19 may not be within means of a large part of population of this country and no person be deprived to undergo the COVID-19 test due to non-payment of capped amount of Rs 4,500. It is submitted before us that insofar as government laboratories are concerned the COVID-19 test is conducted free of cost."

In its order, the Supreme Court had urged the private path labs to extend “philanthropic services” in these times of national calamity.

On March 21, the government had passed an order directing that private labs could charge a maximum of Rs 4,500 for the coronavirus tests.