Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said the Supreme Court's interim directions to the government to make COVID-19 tests free for everybody is not practical.

She told CNBC-TV18 that testing by private labs will plummet as they will be incurring an upfront cost which will be reimbursed by the government only later.

A simialr view was shared by Sandeep Parekh, managing partner Finsec Law Partners:

"The SC's order will be that hubris ridden decision - which will strike at the heart of a healthy future of India. Forcing private sector to offer a 4,500 Rs. per person service for free will mean they will simply stop service," he tweeted.

At present, 47 private labs have been approved by the government to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The private labs too are grappling with their set of problems due to shortage of manpower, as well as some staff asking for higher wages and even revenue share in some cases because of the risks involved.

"It will exlude 100 to 200 million people who can afford a private test from getting it. This is not the proverbial last straw on the camel's back - it is the elephant thrown on the camel's back," Parekh tweeted.

In the alternate, private sector will seek money from the govt. and may get it. To the extent it gets money, a part of it may go in bogus tests which hurts the cause even more. Govt is unlikely to blindly give the money based on self-certification. — SandeepParekh (@SandeepParekh) April 8, 2020

In its order on March 21, the government had initially capped the charges for COVID-19 testing by private labs at Rs 4500. Following a Public Interest Litigation, the Supreme Court on April 8 ruled that the tests made be free and that the government reimburse the private labs offering free testing.

Said the SC in its order, "We find prima facie substance in the submission of petitioner that at this time of national calamity permitting private Labs to charge Rs.4500 for screening and confirmation test of COVID-19 may not be within means of a large part of population of this country and no person be deprived to undergo the COVID-19 test due to nonpayment of capped amount of Rs.4500. It is submitted before us that insofar as Government Laboratories are concerned the COVID-19 test is conducted free of cost."