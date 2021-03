French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that France is suspending the use of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine use out of precaution.

Macron told a news conference that French authorities have decided to suspend shots at least until Tuesday afternoon when the European Medicines Agency will issue its recommendation over the vaccine. He didn't elaborate on the reasons for the decision.

He said France hopes to be able to vaccinate again with AstraZeneca shots soon. Other countries, including Germany on Monday, said it would temporarily halt the use of the vaccine as a precaution amid reports that some people developed blood clots after receiving the shot.