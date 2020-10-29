Healthcare France and Germany thrust into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe Updated : October 29, 2020 09:16 AM IST ”The virus is circulating at a speed that not even the most pessimistic forecasts had anticipated,” Macron said in a televised address. Germany will shut bars, restaurants and theatres from Nov. 2-30 under measures agreed between Merkel and heads of regional governments. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.