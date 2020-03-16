  • SENSEX
Fourth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran, placed in quarantine in Jaisalmer

Updated : March 16, 2020 10:44 AM IST

On Sunday, over 230 Indians were brought back from Iran and quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre in Jaisalmer.
The Indians came in a Mahan Air flight that landed at the Delhi airport at around 3 am, officials said, adding, that they were later taken to Jaisalmer in an Air India flight and quarantined.
The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims were brought back from Iran last Tuesday and the second group of 44 Indian pilgrim arrived from there on Friday.
