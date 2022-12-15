Fortis Healthcare expects occupancies to grow as international patients rise above pre-pandemic level

Occupancies in hospitals could rise significantly with the number of international patients now higher than pre-pandemic levels, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare said on Thursday.

“Occupancy levels currently have come back to about 70 percent,” he told CNBC-TV18 and that he believes that there is no more pent-up demand in hospitals. “All the specialities have come back to a similar pattern as it was pre-pandemic level. So my belief is whatever pent up demand was there has already been taken care of. So whatever growth we are seeing today is true growth,” he explained.

Raghuvanshi also noted that more and more people in India are now getting health insurance because of the awareness about how healthcare costs can be devastating for a family.

Fortis Healthcare top boss also pointed out that nowadays routine procedures are taking place at smaller hospitals while more complex cases are coming to hospitals such as Fortis.

Talking about the pricing picture at Fortis, he said that for nearly two years, prices haven’t been revised. However, he expects pricing correction in the early 2023-2024 fiscal year. “Price hike could be across the board, but it would be modest like sub 5 percent,” he said

