USFDA raises these concerns against Lupin's Tarapur plant

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued Form 483 to Lupin’s Tarapur Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) plant with four observations.

A Form 483 is issued by US FDA to a company after an inspection if the investigation concludes with any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Lupin's Tarapur plant was inspected from March 22 to April 4 and it was concluded that the existing procedures and processes for manufacturing APIs were inadequate.

The Form 483, that has been accessed by CNBC-TV18, has also noted that the cleaning process has not been adequately established and validated while another observation is that the investigations have been inadequate.

The Tarapur plant of Lupin was issued an OAI status in January 2020, meaning regulatory or administrative actions would be recommended by the US FDA.

At 9:40 am, the stock was trading 0.82 percent higher at Rs 778.65 per share on the BSE.