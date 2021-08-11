Foreigners now eligible for COVID vaccine in India; details here

Foreign nationals residing in India can now register on CoWIN portal for COVID-19 jabs. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal for getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

They can use their passport as ID for registration on the portal. Once registered, they can book a slot for vaccination.

This move will ensure the safety of foreigners residing in India. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya also tweeted about the development. “Together We Fight, Together We Win. Govt has now allowed foreign nationals residing in India to register on CoWin portal and take #COVID19 vaccine. This will ensure overall safety from the transmission of the virus.”

India started the vaccination programme from January 16 across states & UTs.