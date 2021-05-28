Foreign vaccine update: Pfizer offers 5 crore doses this year, Moderna zero Updated : May 28, 2021 19:59:50 IST Moderna's order book full for 2021, may launch single-dose vaccine in India in 2022 with Cipla Central govt eyes part of the billion doses of J&J vaccine being manufactured in India by Hyderabad's Biological E No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval pending with drugs controller, says govt Published : May 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply