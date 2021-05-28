Foreign vaccine update: Pfizer offers 5 crore doses this year, Moderna zero

US pharma giant Pfizer has informed the Indian government that it is ready to offer five crore doses to India between July and October 2021.

The central government has held multiple rounds of discussions with foreign vaccine manufacturers, including Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V developers RDIF, to get the foreign vaccines.

The procurement of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines is being held up due to supply-side limitations and logistical issues. Also, at present their order books are full. There are other challenges as both vaccines have to be refrigerated at sub-zero temperatures and would require a robust cold chain system to be moved around the country.

There are regulatory issues too. Pfizer has also sought indemnity in India like it did in every other country where it supplied vaccines and the discussions are on over it.

"We are looking at what their expectations are from the government and they are looking at what our expectations are from them. That's the process in which this will move. Because they will have to come to India and apply for licensure in India, that's one path and there are imperatives of cold chain and supply," Niti Aayog (health) member V.K. Paul said, Hindustan Times reported.

Pfizer is seeking the signing of an indemnity bond that will exempt it from any action in case its vaccine causes side-effects in India. It is a nod that Pfizer has secured from all the other countries, including the UK and the US.

Moderna, another US pharma major, may launch a single-dose vaccine in India in 2022 in association with Cipla, according to a PTI report. But it has already conveyed to the Indian authorities that it does not have vaccines to start the supply this year.

Cipla is interested in procuring five crore doses from Moderna for 2020 and has "requested confirmation from the central government in respect of stability in regulatory requirements/policy regime," PTI report said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is working on ways to secure some of the one billion doses of the J&J vaccine which will be manufactured in India. Hyderabad's Biological E is manufacturing the vaccine in India.

The Indian government "offered all assistance to have them supply and/or manufacture their vaccines in India." But it added that "no application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller." The Centre has said it would fast-track approvals for their launch here.