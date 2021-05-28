  • SENSEX
Home Healthcare

Foreign vaccine update: Pfizer offers 5 crore doses this year, Moderna zero

Updated : May 28, 2021 19:59:50 IST

Moderna's order book full for 2021, may launch single-dose vaccine in India in 2022 with Cipla
Central govt eyes part of the billion doses of J&J vaccine being manufactured in India by Hyderabad's Biological E
No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval pending with drugs controller, says govt
Foreign vaccine update: Pfizer offers 5 crore doses this year, Moderna zero
Published : May 28, 2021 07:59 PM IST

Indian Bank posts net profit of Rs 1,709 cr for March quarter

Dish TV looks to raise Rs 1,000 crore via rights issue

IT index gains over 90% in 1 year; HDFC Securities prefers HCL Tech, Infosys, Mphasis, L&T Info

