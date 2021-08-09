Foreign nationals are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in India: Govt

Union Ministry of Health on Monday allowed foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccine.

“To ensure safety from COVID-19 Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken a decision to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take the COVID-19 vaccine," government said in a statement.

"They can use their passport as ID for registration on CoWin. Once they're registered on this portal, they'll get a slot for vaccination," the statement. added.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specific comorbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 eligible to be vaccinated from May 1.

