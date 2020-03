US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that American automakers Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?" he said on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by the companies "being given the go ahead."

As America grapples with the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus, there is a fear of hospitals and other medical facilities failing to meet the demand for ventilators.

The US Senate will vote on a massive economic relief bill on Monday, US senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Sunday, adding that negotiations were continuing with Democrats on the legislation.