    For Digital COVID certificate, EU Member States can accept vaccinations approved by WHO, says official

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The certificate is meant to facilitate free movement inside the EU and is not a pre-condition to travel, the official mentioned

    The European Union is issuing Digital COVID Certificates which is meant to facilitate safe and free movement during the pandemic within the EU. The certificate will serve as proof that a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received a negative test result or recovered from the disease, an EU official said.
    The certificate is only meant to facilitate free movement inside the EU and is not a pre-condition to travel, the official mentioned.
    For the purpose of the Digital COVID Certificate, individual member states will have the option to accept vaccinations that have been authorised by the World Health Organization (WHO), such as Covishield, the official added. This comes as Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield has not received clearance by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
    For travel to the EU from India, temporary restrictions on non-essential travel are in place due to the pandemic. EU member states will gradually lift these restrictions based on developments in the situation.
    The official said that the EMA has not received any request for authorisation of Covishield as of June 28. The EMA will examine any such request when received, as per its procedure. EMA does not investigate new drugs on its own, unless it is asked by relevant companies.
    The Covishield vaccine is excluded from the European Union (EU) Green Pass. The pass will be available for use from July 1. Currently, only four vaccines have been approved by the EMA -- Comirnaty (Pfizer/BioNTech), Moderna, Vaxzervria (AstraZeneca), Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    First Published:  IST
