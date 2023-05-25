India’s food safety authority to begin anti-adulteration drive for milk and milk products

The FSSAI will reportedly focus on hotspots for adulteration in milk and milk products in the country and devise corrective actions.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct nationwide surveillance on milk and milk products in a to curb adulteration of milk and milk products. As part of this pan-India surveillance, samples will be conducted from both the organised and unorganised sectors in all the districts of the States/ UTs, news agency ANI reported.

According to a Hindu Businessline report, samples of products such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream will also be checked.

The food safety authority emphasised the "changing lifestyle patterns and increasing health consciousness" as the key "growth drivers for milk and high-value milk products in India".

The survey by the food authority will assess the samples for compliance with quality and safety parameters.

The FSSAI has conducted five such surveillances of milk and milk products since 2011, the Hindu Businessline reported.

In 2022, FSSAI conducted a milk survey in 12 states, of which 10 had an incidence of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and two were controlled. In 2019, the survey showed that 12 out of 6,432 samples of milk were adulterated which renders such milk unsafe for human consumption, as per an FSSAI report.

As per the FSSAI, the standards of milk are specified in sub-regulation 2.1.2 of Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, said a reply by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries in the Rajya Sabha.

