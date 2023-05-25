India’s food safety authority to begin anti-adulteration drive for milk and milk products

The FSSAI will reportedly focus on hotspots for adulteration in milk and milk products in the country and devise corrective actions.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will conduct nationwide surveillance on milk and milk products in a to curb adulteration of milk and milk products. As part of this pan-India surveillance, samples will be conducted from both the organised and unorganised sectors in all the districts of the States/ UTs, news agency ANI reported.

According to a Hindu Businessline report, samples of products such as khoa, chenna, paneer, ghee, butter, curd, and ice cream will also be checked.