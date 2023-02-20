No country has truly woken up to the severity of malnutrition, say experts

No country has truly woken up to the severity of the issue. Malnutrition is a major concern that affects children in particular, wreaking havoc on their bodies and brains, leading to lower earning potential as part of the workforce, said Lawrence Haddad, Global Chief & Executive Director, GAIN.

“Malnutrition really wrecks kids bodies. I can't think of another condition that literally physically shapes a human's body, shapes their brains, we talk about gray matter infrastructure. Malnutrition, wrecks, kids brains, if you do a MRI of a kid's brain that is malnourished, you will see literally holes in the brain,” he said.

Haddad added that no government, or any set of businesses or civil society organisations has really grasped the gravity of the issue and "more importantly, they haven't grasped that they actually have an incredible ability to do something about this.”

CNBC-TV18 on Monday spoke to Haddad, and Vinita Bali, former MD, Britannia Industries, Chairperson, CII Natl Nutrition Committee on the issue of food security and nutrition security.

Bali emphasised that it is not just about providing food, but it is about ensuring that people have access to a healthy and balanced diet. This is a multifaceted issue with both supply and demand-side factors. “We need to do everything we possibly can to ensure that people get not just food, but nutritious food. This is a fairly complex problem to deal with. It has a supply side, which is what is being produced, what is being marketed where and how it is being sold at what prices, and then it's got the demand side issue,” she said.

She added that India has got good programmes structurally -- Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS), midday meal scheme, public distribution system (PDS), which is reaching 800 million people with basic cereal. " I think we have really got the infrastructure that if executed better than we have, if executed with energy, if executed with relevance to where we are today can for a large part change what we are impacting," she said.

To tackle this issue, action is required on many fronts, and the missing ingredient in India's situation is everything between the farm and the market. There needs to be diversification in the farm-to-market part of the food system. Unfortunately, food loss is very high in India, and a lot of perishable foods are getting lost between the farm and the market, Bali added.

Haddad mentioned that it’s concerning that ESG standards don't address the issue of nutrition. Haddad also said that the research community is not doing enough on the consequences of malnutrition and the potential solutions to combat it.

Read Here | World Day of Social Justice: Why we need a society that is bereft of inequalities

Talking about role that private sector can play, Bali said, “One, of course, is taking the whole issue of post-harvest loss, the estimate in India is about 30 to 35 percent. That is an area where whether it is investment in cold chain, investment in facilities closer to where harvesting happens, processing closer to where harvesting happens. That's all a question of identifying the opportunity, making the investment and seeing it work, you cannot possibly go wrong, because there's a huge opportunity there.”

She added there is a lot that food companies themselves can do to look at the products they sell and ask themselves a question, which is, can they make it more nutritious than it is, "it could be micronutrient fortification, it could be changing in the formulation itself and so on,” she said.

For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video

Also Read | IndiGo says promoter Shobha Gangwal sold 4 percent of total voting capital