Food For Thought: Affordable medicines — former Health Secretary Dr Prasada Rao on how to reduce out-of-pocket medical expenditure

Keeping global supplies of generic medicines in mind, India should utilise its newfound positioning as G20 Chair, be vigilant and not allow barriers to affordable medicines to be included in free trade agreement negotiations.

For a long time now, India has been struggling with access to good quality and affordable medicines as current barriers push 3 percent of its citizens into poverty every year. According to the Economic Survey 2023, the share of out of-pocket-expenditure or OOPE in healthcare is 48.2 percent of the total expenditure. This is much higher than the global average of 18 percent as of 2019.