The situation in countries worst-hit by coronavirus highlights the importance of medical devices, especially ventilators. So, what is the situation in India?Industry estimates suggest India currently has nearly 1 lakh ventilators. And sources suggest the shortage could be of around 70,000 as cases increase.

Bangalore based ventilator manufacturer, Skanray Technologies plans to make one lakh locally sourced ventilators in two to three months. Speaking to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Vishwaprasad Alva, Founder & MD at Skanray Tech said, "Currently we are making about 200 ventilators per month. We have two units that are capable of manufacturing ventilators - one in Mysore and another one in Italy. We currently have an order of 5000 ventilators and a requirement of 1,00,000 ventilators."

"To ramp up from 200 to 5000, we have already taken action to take capacities from two other suppliers. We have also worked around certain imported components to be able to ramp up in case there is a shortage," he said.

Globally, the medical equipment manufacturers are stressed because of the Covid-19 epidemic and most of the countries have banned export of ventilators. There are couple of components that are specific to the medical industry and we need to find equivalents from defence or aerospace that can take care of the requirements even though they are expensive, he added.

"In a month's time we will be able to get to 5000 ventilators. The Karnataka government has already placed the order. We have the Mysore administration and officials from the department of industries helping us to setup a supplier base and using the spare capacity of their ancillaries. There are some components that need to be airlifted from the supplier's location. We are in touch with the Indian government to take help of the embassy to get the components directly to Mysore. Fortunately, in Mysore we have three other electronic assembly companies that can help us to ramp up to 5000 ventilators", he further said.