To begin, the coronavirus scare is the biggest talking point not just in India, but across continents as well. In my visit to Portugal, this was the single biggest concern echoed by everyone from taxi drivers to vineyard owners.

Interestingly, it was the cold wine in Portugal that caused me to develop an acute cough. Every cough of mine in a train, a taxi, a crowded bar, a busy town square would invite stares which were a mix of worry, fear and anger. After my explanations about the delights of chilled local port wines, a reassured crowd would turn warm and cordial. Coronavirus turned into an ice-breaker.

But speaking of travelling back to India, the virus scare turned more real. My flight at the Lisbon airport was clubbed with a Japan Airlines flight, owing to a codeshare agreement between the two airlines. This meant that I was placed inside a small metallic tube with several Japanese tourists. I found myself experiencing the same worry and fear, that I had been subjected to. And with my acute cough having persisted, it appeared that the feeling of worry was mutual. Interestingly, not just the passengers, but even the air stewards were wearing masks.

As the flight moved closer to India announcements were made by the airline about the impending checks awaiting us at the Delhi airport. As soon as we de-boarded the plane, each passenger was given two identical forms issued by the Ministry of Health.

The self-declaration form sought various details such as name, passport number, "port of origin of journey", and "port of final destination" of the journey. The form even sought details such as the flight number, and even the seat number. The form also sought information about the residential address and contact details. A mobile phone number was marked as a "mandatory field" while furnishing the contact details.

Further, the form sought details of cities or countries visited in the last 28 days. The limited space available next to this question suggested that they were interested mostly in names of the countries visited.

The next part of the form was interesting. It asked for the passenger to self-declare if they suffered from any one of the following three symptoms — fever, cough, respiratory distress. These were "yes" or "no" questions. Having suffered from an acute cough, I marked "yes" against cough and "no" against "fever" or "respiratory distress".

The form also carried an advisory for passengers. It urged the passengers who develop "fever and cough" within 28 days of travel to reach out to the health ministry's helpline number — 011 23978046. The form urged patients with fever and cough to self-quarantine in their own homes, until further instructions.

As I walked towards the immigration, I saw a small crowd gathered even before the immigration point. It was a make-shift thermal scanning operation set up by the health ministry.

All passengers were made to assemble in a queue snaking it's way to the health ministry checkpoint. Each passenger had to pass through this point to access immigration check. Each one of us was subjected to quick temperature scan by a digital thermometer.

Subsequently, the forms filled by us were examined by a gentleman sitting at the counter. He stamped the word "checked" on both forms, kept one and handed the other to the traveller. Given the long queues of exhausted passengers and the fact that my flight had landed at about 6.30 in the morning, the application of mind seemed suspect. There were, however, hand sanitizer dispensers immediately after the checkpoint.

With the one form I was left with, stamped as "checked", I proceeded to walk towards immigration. What awaited me was the biggest queue I had ever seen at an immigration counter. This was after passengers from the worst-affected countries such as China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy were made to line up separately before differently-marked immigration counters. A brief conversation with an immigration official indicated that these passengers would be subject to additional scrutiny based on their travel details.

However, I only saw two small and rather inconspicuous signs that clarified that passengers travelling from COVID-19-affected countries needed to line up before different counters. The inconspicuous signs and the lack of announcements by the immigration staff, lead to confusion as various passengers returning from the COVID-19-affected regions were in queues for passengers from non-COVID-19-affected areas. This lack of clarity only made the queues longer and more frustrating for the passengers. At least one young couple ahead of me, were at the risk of losing their connecting flight owing to the confusion.

There was over an hour-long wait at the immigration queue. The immigration officer closely inspected the passports and the health ministry forms marked as "checked". Only after satisfying themselves with the details, did they allow the passengers to walk through.

Ironically, while a plea has been sent out by most leaders to avoid congregating in large numbers to check the spread of coronavirus, the rule didn't seem to apply at the Delhi airport. The large mass of people waiting in the immigration hall, with people standing within inches of each other, for hours, presented a worrying picture.