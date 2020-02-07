Healthcare Flow of Chinese tourists becomes a worrying trickle for Asia Updated : February 07, 2020 04:26 PM IST Some 150 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad in 2018, a stunning leap from China's 10.5 million international travelers in 2000. Tourism is a major source of national revenue for many countries, and Chinese visitors now generally top the charts in terms of numbers and spending. The tourism industry in Thailand accounted for 15.5 percent of total employment — 5,834,000 jobs — in 2017, according to a report issued last year by Bangkok Bank.