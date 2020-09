On the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with fitness experts and influencers from across the country on Thursday.

On this occasion, the PM also launched 'Fit India Age Appropriate Fitness Protocols'. Commenting on the latest fitness trends in the country, he said, "I am glad that healthy eating is becoming a part of our way of living. Becoming fit is not as difficult as most think. It just requires a little discipline."

The PM introduced the slogan for a fit India - "Fitness ki doze, aadha ghanta roz." He stressed the importance of doing some kind of fitness activity even if it is for half an hour.

He added, "The family that plays together, stays together."

The online interaction that began at noon witnessed the presence of sports personages like Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, and Devendra Jhajharia sharing anecdotes and tips of their fitness journey.

Devendra Jhajharia, the Paralympic javelin gold medalist, opened the dialogue, stressing on the importance of not giving up in the face of hardships. He narrated his journey to a gold medal and highlighted the importance of staying fit.

Praising the young footballer, Afshan Ashiq, from Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said, India has its answer to bend it like Beckham. Ashiq noted the importance of fitness in the lives of women, even domestically.

She said, MS Dhoni's calmness has inspired her, and she believes everyone should take lessons from the former Indian cricket team captain.

Speaking to the actor, model, and runner Milind Soman, PM recalled how his mother inspired him by setting fitness goals even at the age of 81.

Milind said, one does not need much to stay fit, and they continue to maintain fitness even if they don't have access to professional equipment.

Soman applauded everything that Fit India Movement stands for and its approach of creating age-specific fitness modules.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar said healthy living means sticking to a home-made diet and avoiding packaged foods - this is the only secret to good health.

Enlightening the audience with his journey with yoga, Swami Shivadhyanam Saraswati said his ashram helps him to focus on yoga and becoming one with the body. The discipline that comes with yoga helps his pupils become beacons for change. He also spoke about his yoga capsule based on maximum profit and minimum time comprising of five components.

Virat Kohli was the second last speaker of the dialogue, and he spoke about his journey of understanding why his fitness had to be a priority.

When PM Modi asked about the Yo-Yo test, Kohli replied India's fitness index is low and to take on the world, people need to stay fit. It was a test that Indian cricketers had to undergo in the past to prove their fitness.

Mukul Kantikar from Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal joined in the conversation thanking Modi for inspiring Indians to do Surya namaskar. He said Bhagwad Gita is essentially a dialogue between the two fittest beings in the Universe - Pandava Prince Arjuna and his guide and charioteer Krishna.