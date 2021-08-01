Home

    First Zika virus case found in Maharashtra, officials say no need to panic

    First Zika virus case found in Maharashtra, officials say no need to panic

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and most patients do not have symptoms. The typical symptoms include fever, body ache, and conjunctivitis, and pregnant women should be more careful, the statement said.

    First Zika virus case found in Maharashtra, officials say no need to panic
    The first Zika virus infection case in Maharashtra has been reported from Pune district, officials said on Saturday, while also appealing people not to panic. The woman patient who was diagnosed with the infection has recovered completely, the state health department said.
    "She and her family members do not have any symptoms," it said in a statement. The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Belsar village in Purandar tehsil, received her test report on Friday. The report said that besides Zika infection, she was also infected by Chickungunya.
    A government medical team visited the village on Saturday and met the sarpanch and gram panchayat members and instructed them about preventive measures, the statement said. Zika virus spreads through the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito and most patients do not have symptoms.
    The typical symptoms include fever, body ache and conjunctivitis, and pregnant women should be more careful, the statement said.
