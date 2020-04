A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 fatality reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday.

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

The elderly man, who hailed from Gomia's Sadam village, was kept in the isolation ward of the Bokaro General Hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said. With 8 fresh COVID-19 cases having reported in the last 24 hours, the overall count in the state rose to 13-five in Bokaro, including the deceased, seven in Ranchi and one in Hazaribag, a health department official said.

