First person account: Social distancing in maximum city? Forget about it

Updated : March 19, 2020 01:56 PM IST

With the density of population in cities like Mumbai, social distancing is hard to manage.
Public transports, with the loads that they carry, busy market places full of hundreds of people, roadside hawkers and vendors who’s lives depend on the daily earning, daily wage workers are the ones most at risk.
While there has been a general sense of awareness about hygiene as the numbers of people testing positive in Maharashtra and the whole country is rising fast, people lack clarity.
